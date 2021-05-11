English | دری
Afghan Government to Build 10 Industrial Parks in 10 provinces

The Afghan Ministry of Industries and Commerce plans to establish ten industrial parks in ten provinces of Afghanistan this year.

Fawad Ahmadi, spokesperson to the Ministry, said preliminary work on these industrial parks has already kicked off in some of the provinces.

In an interview with Radio Kilid, Ahmadi said an industrial park in Fayez Abad, Badakhshan has been designed and approved by a join delegation from the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Information and Culture, Ministry of Mines and Petroleum, Ministry of Finance, and Environment Protection Agency.

He added that work on the construction of the industrial park will begin soon.

