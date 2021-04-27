Breaking News
Afghan Government to Launch Water & Electricity Projects Across 21 Provinces
The Afghan government has announced the launch of dozens of water and electricity projects in 21 provinces at a cost of more than half a billion dollars in the coming months.
“The Archi Canal in Takhar Province and Shahrwan Canal in Kunduz Province, water supply projects in Farah and Khost Provinces, the installation of the fifth substation transformer in Nangarhar Province, and 122 water irrigation projects in 21 provinces are soon to be completed,” said President Ghani on the first day of the Water and Electricity Management Week in Arg Palace.
The Afghanistan National Water Affairs Regulation Authority (NWARA) had previously announced preparations for the signing of construction agreements of more than 40 large dams in 21 provinces.
The dams cost more than $570mn, which would generate 65MW of electricity, according to NWARA.
