Afghan Gov’t Allocates About $900mn for Code 22

in Afghan Business

The Afghan government has allocated a budget of USD 893mn for Code 22, which is used for the purchase of furniture and food, travel expenses and maintenance of buildings, vehicles and equipment of government offices.

This year’s budget has not been yet approved by the parliament since the inception of the current fiscal year, December 21.

Members of the parliaments have argued that the budget for Code 22 should instead go toward addressing the economic issues of the country.

“The Afs 69 billion in Code 22 is very high for offices considering the current economic condition in the country,” Tolo News quotes Mohammad Azim Kebarzani, an MP and member of the finance and budget committee of the house. “We hope that the government would invest in key economic projects and save such money instead of excessive spending.”

According to sources, the allocation for Code 21, which is for paying government employees’ salaries, has been reduced by $19mn.

The government has estimated $6bn for the current year’s budget, including $2bn for the development budget and $4bn for the ordinary budget.