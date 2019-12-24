Breaking News
Afghan Gov’t Fines Presidential Candidates With Less Than 10% of Votes
Ten of the fourteen candidates that had run for presidency are going to be fined by the Afghan government, as per the law.
Each candidate was required to pay a deposit of 100,000 to the state bank as a guarantee of their viability as a presidential candidate.
Deposits of candidates with less than 10% of votes will not be returned and will be added to the government treasury.
According to sources, the following candidates failed to achieve 10% votes:
• Gulbuddin Hekmatyar 3.85%
• Rahmatullah Nabil 1.86%
• Faramarz Tamanna 0.99%
• Sayed Noorullah Jalili 0.85%
• Latif Pedram 0.69%
• Enayatullah Hafeez 0.62%
• Mohammad Hakim Torsan 0.36%
• Ahmad Wali Massoud 0.22%
• Mohammad Shahab Hakimi 0.18%
• Ghulam Farooq Nijrabi 0.09%
• Mohammad Haneef Atmar 0.09%
• Noor Rahman Lewal 0.05%
The preliminary results of the election were announced on December 22 and President Ghani led the polls at 50.64%.
