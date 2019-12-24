English | دری
Afghan Gov’t Fines Presidential Candidates With Less Than 10% of Votes

in Afghan Business

24 Dec, 2019
Ten of the fourteen candidates that had run for presidency are going to be fined by the Afghan government, as per the law. 

Each candidate was required to pay a deposit of 100,000 to the state bank as a guarantee of their viability as a presidential candidate. 

Deposits of candidates with less than 10% of votes will not be returned and will be added to the government treasury. 

According to sources, the following candidates failed to achieve 10% votes: 

•    Gulbuddin Hekmatyar 3.85%

•    Rahmatullah Nabil 1.86%

•    Faramarz Tamanna 0.99%

•    Sayed Noorullah Jalili 0.85%

•    Latif Pedram 0.69%

•    Enayatullah Hafeez 0.62%

•    Mohammad Hakim Torsan 0.36%

•    Ahmad Wali Massoud 0.22%

•    Mohammad Shahab Hakimi 0.18%

•    Ghulam Farooq Nijrabi 0.09%

•    Mohammad Haneef Atmar 0.09%

•    Noor Rahman Lewal 0.05%

The preliminary results of the election were announced on December 22 and President Ghani led the polls at 50.64%. 
