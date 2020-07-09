Afghan Gov’t Signs 259 Development Projects Worth Over 700mn Afghanis

in Afghan Business

Afghan Minister of Rural Rehabilitation and Development, Mujeeb-ul-Rahman Karimi, signed the agreement for implementation of 259 development projects worth over 723 million Afghanis.

Addressing the signing ceremony on Wednesday, Minister Karimi said the projects will be implemented in 29 provinces: Uruzgan, Badghis, Badakhshan, Bamyan, Baghlan, Balkh, Parwan, Paktia, Paktika, Takhar, Jawzjan, Khost, Daikundi, Zabul, Samangan, Sar-e-Pul, Ghazni, Ghor, Faryab, Kabul, Kapisa, Kunar, Kandahar, Logar, Maidwan Wardak, Nangahar, Nooristan, Herat and Helmand.

He added that 458,000 days of work will be created as a result of these projects.

These projects include construction of 148 water supply networks, 127 deep and surface wells, 99 water reservoirs,, and 4250 meters of irrigation canals.

Over 374,000 villagers will benefit from the implementation of these projects, said Minister Karimi.

Presently, over 17 million people in the cities and villages have access to safe drinking water, which is about 63% of the country’s population. However, in the villages the level of access to drinking water is 53%.

“The Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development is working to ensure that 100% of the people in rural areas have access to safe drinking water by 2030,” said Karimi.