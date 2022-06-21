English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

‘Afghan Invest’ Company Inaugurated In Kabul

in Afghan Business

‘Afghan Invest’ Company Inaugurated In Kabul
21 Jun, 2022 by
Print this article Font size -16+

The Afghan Invest Company, a $250 million investment from 13 Afghan businessmen, is inaugurated in Kabul in the presence of Islamic Emirate officials, Afghan businessmen and diplomats.

According to the officials, Afghan Invest is a joint stock company that will invest in the mining, energy, construction and agriculture sectors in Afghanistan.

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, said at the opening ceremony of the company that the groundwork had been laid for investment in Afghanistan and called on traders to repatriate their assets.
Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam

Related Articles

Afghan Business 4 years ago Afghan Gov’t Issues License to a New Postal Service Company

Afghan Gov’t Issues License to a New Postal Service Company

Smart System becomes the 10th private company to offer postal services after receiving its license from the Afghanistan Postal Regulatory

Afghan Business 10 years ago Malaysia to support Afghanistan’s reconstruction process

Malaysia to support Afghanistan’s reconstruction process

New Straits Times, Kuala Lumpur-Malaysia has stated it will do its utmost to support Afghanistan’s reconciliation and reconstruction process. The

Afghan Business 10 years ago Insurance Services and its Problems in Afghanistan

Insurance Services and its Problems in Afghanistan

Despite the presence of four insurance companies in Afghanistan, individual insurance coverage is yet not available in Afghanistan and majority

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading
cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china