Herat Agricultural Products Exhibition Inaugurated
Afghan Made Vehicles Exhibited in Presidential Palace
Afghanistan & Uzbekistan Agree To Sign 10-Year Electricity Transmission Contract
An Agreement Signed For Reconstruction of Bala Hissar in Kabul
Kandahar’s Pomegranate Yield Up By 10%
Australian Billionaire Keen To Invest in Afghanistan’s Mining Sector
Afghan Made Vehicles Exhibited in Presidential Palace
Motor vehicles made by Afghan company, Muhammad Amen Noor Vehicle Company, exhibited some of its cars in Afghan presidential palace.
President Muhammad Ashraf Ghani visited the exhibition and even drone one of them in Chahar Chenar Palace, said a statement from the presidential palace.
“Going forward we will use Afghan made cars in the presidential compound,” the statement quotes President Ghani.
Ghani added that the government supports development of local industries and will ensure to provide the necessary facilities to support the products of the Afghan car company and of other investors and manufacturers.
According to statement, this company manufactures different types of electric and diesel vehicles, each of which has a weight capacity of up to 450kg. The company designs and packages its cars inside the country and imports machinery goods from China.
