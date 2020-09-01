Afghan Made Vehicles Exhibited in Presidential Palace

in Afghan Business

Motor vehicles made by Afghan company, Muhammad Amen Noor Vehicle Company, exhibited some of its cars in Afghan presidential palace.

President Muhammad Ashraf Ghani visited the exhibition and even drone one of them in Chahar Chenar Palace, said a statement from the presidential palace.

“Going forward we will use Afghan made cars in the presidential compound,” the statement quotes President Ghani.

Ghani added that the government supports development of local industries and will ensure to provide the necessary facilities to support the products of the Afghan car company and of other investors and manufacturers.

According to statement, this company manufactures different types of electric and diesel vehicles, each of which has a weight capacity of up to 450kg. The company designs and packages its cars inside the country and imports machinery goods from China.