Afghan Ministry of Finance: Salaries of Government Employees To Be Paid As Before
The Ministry of Finance has said that once the Islamic Emirate takes office, staff salaries will be reimbursed as in the past.
The ministry said in a statement that banking, finance and customs activities would resume soon.
According to the ministry’s announcement, the staff of officers in charge of technical work, ASICODA, press and services officers can return to work.
The statement added that employees of other departments of the ministry should wait for the decision of the Economic and Financial Commission of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.
