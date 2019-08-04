Afghan MMA Fighter Nasrat Haqparast Wins His 11th UFC Win

in Afghan Business

Afghan MMA fighter Nasrat Haqparast finishes Joaquim Silva in the second round to earn his first finish in the UFC and 11th win all together.

UFC on ESPN 5 was held in New Jersey, USA.

Joaquim Silva pushed the face from the beginning, however, Nasrat landed quick counters to which lowered his pace and slowed him down.

In the second, Haqparast was instructed to lead with his left hand by his coaches. He began throwing jab-right combinations until a straight left landed flush in Silva’s chin which lead to Haqparast’s victory and first UFC KO.

Haqparast had Georges St. Pierre, arguably the greatest MMA fighter ever, in his corner. Nasrat signed many autographs of Afghans attending the show after the fight.

Nasrat is now 11-2 in the UFC with Silva being 11-3.