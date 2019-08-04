Breaking News
Lionel Messi Banned From International Football For Three Months
...
Khabib Talks About Facing Distractions Ahead Of UFC 242
...
Gareth Bale Withdraws From Real Madrid Squad Before Munich Tournament.
...
Gareth Bale to Leave Real Madrid & Join Chinese Club Jiangsu Suning On a 3-Year Deal
...
Argentina Ends Third in Copa America
...
Frank Lampard Hired As Chelsea Club’s Manager
...
Afghan MMA Fighter Nasrat Haqparast Wins His 11th UFC Win
Afghan MMA fighter Nasrat Haqparast finishes Joaquim Silva in the second round to earn his first finish in the UFC and 11th win all together.
UFC on ESPN 5 was held in New Jersey, USA.
Joaquim Silva pushed the face from the beginning, however, Nasrat landed quick counters to which lowered his pace and slowed him down.
In the second, Haqparast was instructed to lead with his left hand by his coaches. He began throwing jab-right combinations until a straight left landed flush in Silva’s chin which lead to Haqparast’s victory and first UFC KO.
Haqparast had Georges St. Pierre, arguably the greatest MMA fighter ever, in his corner. Nasrat signed many autographs of Afghans attending the show after the fight.
Nasrat is now 11-2 in the UFC with Silva being 11-3.
Wadsam
Wadsam
Related Articles
Residents protest wanting Herat-Maidan road paved
Dozens of residents of Herat, Ghor, Daikundi, Bamyan and Maidan Wardak protested in front of the national assembly, demanding the
Afghan government sings contracts on installation of 289 telecom towers
In a bid to deliver better telecommunication services throughout the country, 289 telecommunication towers will be installed in 213 districts
Afghanistan National Industrial Conference and Exhibition
After the success which was made in the first Kabul International Exhibition, held in 2010 at the Loya Jirga tent