Afghan Pine Nuts Exported to China Through Air Corridor

in Afghan Business

The Afghan Chamber of Commerce and Investment announced that a shipment of 45 tons of Afghan pine nuts was exported to China through the air corridor.

Younes Momand, the first deputy head of the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment, said: “The process had been stalled for five to six months, but we were able to resume the process without foreign help and with the efforts of the Chamber of Commerce and the Ministry of Commerce.”

Younes Momand welcomed the beginning of this process and thanked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of commerce for their assistance in this regard with the Chamber of Commerce.

Meanwhile, Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesman and deputy minister of information and culture, told a news conference in Kabul that 13,000 to 14,000 tons of pine nuts had been produced this year, of which 45 tons were exported today through the air corridor in cooperation with Kam Air to China.

Mojahed added that they were trying to stop smuggling of the product to increase the earnings from this sector to $1 billion.

According to government officials, 13,000 to 14,000 tons of pine nuts have been produced this year, with an average of 8,000 to 10,000 tons worth $1 billion is exported to China.