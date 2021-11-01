English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

Afghan Pine Nuts Exported to China Through Air Corridor

in Afghan Business

Afghan Pine Nuts Exported to China Through Air Corridor
01 Nov, 2021 by
Print this article Font size -16+

The Afghan Chamber of Commerce and Investment announced that a shipment of 45 tons of Afghan pine nuts was exported to China through the air corridor.

Younes Momand, the first deputy head of the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment, said: “The process had been stalled for five to six months, but we were able to resume the process without foreign help and with the efforts of the Chamber of Commerce and the Ministry of Commerce.”

Younes Momand welcomed the beginning of this process and thanked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of commerce for their assistance in this regard with the Chamber of Commerce.

Meanwhile, Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesman and deputy minister of information and culture, told a news conference in Kabul that 13,000 to 14,000 tons of pine nuts had been produced this year, of which 45 tons were exported today through the air corridor in cooperation with Kam Air to China.

Mojahed added that they were trying to stop smuggling of the product to increase the earnings from this sector to $1 billion.

According to government officials, 13,000 to 14,000 tons of pine nuts have been produced this year, with an average of 8,000 to 10,000 tons worth $1 billion is exported to China.

Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam
Tags assigned to this article:
Afghanistan Air corridor

Related Articles

Afghan Business 9 years ago Afghanistan Interim Strategy Note, 2012-2014

Afghanistan Interim Strategy Note, 2012-2014

The World Bank’s Interim Strategy Note (ISN) for the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan provides a sustained commitment and vision to the country’s

Afghan Business 6 years ago First-ever crop diseases control lab established in Kabul

First-ever crop diseases control lab established in Kabul

The first-ever crop diseases control laboratory has been established in Kabul. The USD 150mn worth of laboratory was inaugurated on

Afghan Business 5 years ago First-ever rice mill inaugurated in Nangarhar

First-ever rice mill inaugurated in Nangarhar

The first-ever rice mill was officially inaugurated in eastern Nangarhar province on Wednesday. A local company, Sami Ibrahim Construction, has

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading
cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china