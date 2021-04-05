Afghan Post Launches Online Postal Service System

in Afghan Business

Afghanistan’s national mailing service company, Afghan Post, now offers online postal services for the government administration.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Afghan Post director Ahmad Wahid Wais said the service would initially come into effect by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The online system would help with 150 different types of services to help facilitate online commerce services at national and international level.

This comes as Afghanistan’s mailing system faces severe bureaucracy which results in delays and even loss of mails.