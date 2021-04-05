Breaking News
Afghan Post Launches Online Postal Service System
...
Afghanistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement Extended for Three Months
...
World Bank Grants $25mn To Improve Education in Afghanistan
...
Girls High Schools Inaugurated in Taloqan, Benefiting 11000 Students
...
Afghanistan, Tajikistan Sign 5 Cooperation MoUs
...
Afghanistan Expedites Work on CASA-1000
...
Afghan Post Launches Online Postal Service System
Afghanistan’s national mailing service company, Afghan Post, now offers online postal services for the government administration.
Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Afghan Post director Ahmad Wahid Wais said the service would initially come into effect by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The online system would help with 150 different types of services to help facilitate online commerce services at national and international level.
This comes as Afghanistan’s mailing system faces severe bureaucracy which results in delays and even loss of mails.
Wadsam
Wadsam
Related Articles
Over 30% increase in Kandahar’s customs revenue
Kandahar’s customs department has collected nearly one and a half billion Afghanis in revenue over the past five months, indicating
Iran allows Nimroz bound trucks to pass the border
Iran has allowed Afghan cargo trucks bound to Nimroz to cross into Afghanistan after having them stopped plying through Bandar
Water & energy sector in critical situation
A shortage water reservoirs and sharing of the precious, but depleting, resource with neighbours have created a critical situation for