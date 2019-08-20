Afghan Poultry Industry Meets 80% of Local Needs

in Afghan Business

Afghanistan’s poultry industry has seen a boost with around $1 billion worth of investment made in this industry over the past decade.

According to a report by Tolo News, over 1,000 poultry farms are operating in this sector across the country.

The country’s poultry industry meets nearly 80% of the local market needs which is 290,000 tons in total on monthly basis.

Afghan citizens have complained about low quality eggs and chicken imported from foreign countries into the country.

Smuggling of low-quality chicken from Pakistan has hit the local industry in northern Balkh province, according to a report by Pajhwok Afghan News in May, 2019.

The report states that many of the poultry farms in Balkh import chicks from Pakistan and raise them in the local farms.

Poultry farm owners urged the government to stop the smuggling of chicks and help grow the local industry.

Provincial agriculture department in Balkh has acknowledged the smuggling of Pakistani chicken meat into Afghanistan.