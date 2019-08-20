English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

Afghan Poultry Industry Meets 80% of Local Needs

in Afghan Business

Afghan Poultry Industry Meets 80% of Local Needs
20 Aug, 2019 by
Print this article Font size -16+

Afghanistan’s poultry industry has seen a boost with around $1 billion worth of investment made in this industry over the past decade.

According to a report by Tolo News, over 1,000 poultry farms are operating in this sector across the country.

The country’s poultry industry meets nearly 80% of the local market needs which is 290,000 tons in total on monthly basis.

Afghan citizens have complained about low quality eggs and chicken imported from foreign countries into the country.

Smuggling of low-quality chicken from Pakistan has hit the local industry in northern Balkh province, according to a report by Pajhwok Afghan News in May, 2019.

The report states that many of the poultry farms in Balkh import chicks from Pakistan and raise them in the local farms.  

Poultry farm owners urged the government to stop the smuggling of chicks and help grow the local industry.

Provincial agriculture department in Balkh has acknowledged the smuggling of Pakistani chicken meat into Afghanistan.

Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam
Tags assigned to this article:
Afghanistan agriculture

Related Articles

Afghan Business 7 years ago Saffron Suits Helmand's Climate

Saffron Suits Helmand's Climate

Trials over the past year to grow saffron in Helmand province have proved successful with the province’s climate suiting the

Afghan Business 5 years ago “TAPI- a pipeline of opportunities”-Afghan Minister of Mines and Petroleum

“TAPI- a pipeline of opportunities”-Afghan Minister of Mines and Petroleum

Afghan Minister of Mines and Petroleum, Dr. Daud Saba, regarded the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline as a pipeline of opportunities

Afghan Business 4 years ago Afghan central bank to pump $850mn into the economy

Afghan central bank to pump $850mn into the economy

Afghanistan’s Central Bank, Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB), plans to pump USD85mn into the local economy in a bid to stabilize

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading