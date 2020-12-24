English | دری
Afghan Private Sector To Invest in Products Made by Afghan Girls Robotics Team

Afghan Private Sector To Invest in Products Made by Afghan Girls Robotics Team
Afghan Ministry of Commerce and Industries (MoCI) has said that the Afghan private sector is ready to invest in the products made by the Afghan Girls Robotics team. 

The Afghan Girls Robotics team has so far built a ventilator, robots that can detect color and metal type, electric device that kills certain germs, and  video games. 

MoCI spokesperson Fawad Ahmadi said the ministry will assist with finding markets for these products. 

The team attracted international attention in 2017 when the US government briefly denied them visa to take part in a robotics competition. Months after they won a silver medal at a top festival in Europe. The team had only two weeks to build its robot as a shipment of parts was delayed. 
