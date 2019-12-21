Afghan Saffron Ranked 1st In The World For The 8th Year

Breaking News
Afghan Saffron products have been ranked first for the eighth consecutive year by the International Taste and Quality Institute, an international institute based in Brussels.
Saffron, dubbed as the “red gold”, is cultivated in 33 out of 34 provinces of Afghanistan .
The country produces 18.3 tons of saffron. The production of this valuable spice is expected to reach 25 tons by 2021.
In local Afghan markets, 1 kg of saffron is sold at 50,000 Afghanis (~$634) to 90,000 Afghanis (~$1,147), depending on the quality, according to Afghan Ministry of Agriculture.
Founded in 2003, the International Taste and Quality Institute is the world leader in the evaluation and certification of consumer food & beverages by professionals.
Wadsam
Wadsam
