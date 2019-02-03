Afghan Think-Tank Remains One of the Best In Central Asia

in Afghan Business

Afghanistan Research and Evaluation Unit (AREU) has maintained its position as the top think-tank in Afghanistan and 5th place in a list of 65 think-tanks in Central Asia in 2018.

In a separate category for Best Independent Think Tanks Globally, AREU ranked 26th place out of 145 independent think-tanks globally which includes prominent institutions; such as, the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, International Crisis Group, and Transparency International, amongst others.

AREU was 55th position out of 110 think tanks worldwide under a new category for Top Social Policy Think Tanks.

“These rankings underscore the quality, reach and impact of AREU’s research and demonstrate the significant contribution we have made in informing and influencing a range of actors,” says a statement from AREU.

In 2018 the U.K.’s Prospect magazine awarded AREU as the Best International Social Think Tank.

The rankings emanate from an annual study conducted by the Lauder Institute at the University of Pennsylvania. The Lauder Institute’s Think Tanks and Civil Societies Program (TTCSP) published its 12th edition of the 2018 Global Go To Think Tank Index (GGTTI) report in January 2019. TTCSP carries out a systematic ranking process each year, based on precise criteria with the support of a panel of 1,796 peer institutions and experts, representing print and electronic media, academia, public and private donor institutions and governments worldwide.

Dr Orzala Nemat, AREU Director, said “the recognition given to AREU is a testament to the quality of our researchers who produce high-quality work” and added that “our responsibility as a research organisation is also to counter disinformation campaigns with evidence supported by the right tools to ensure that the evidence is delivered effectively and to the right audience.”

In January 2019, AREU joined the Lauder Institute’ initiative to engage members of the think tank community in a conversation about Why Facts and Think Tanks matter Around the World and in Afghanistan. More than 250 think tanks around the world convened similar discussions globally. Engaging in this topic is pivotal to counter the proliferation of misinformation, subversive disinformation campaigns, and nationalistic fervor that is creating false binaries to the detriment of evidence-based research, analysis, and policymaking.

