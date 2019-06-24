Breaking News
Afghan Traders Sign Deals Worth $75mn in Mumbai Exhibition
Afghanistan Inaugurates Kabul-Sharjah Air Corridor
Third Private Bank Goes Bankrupt in Afghanistan
First Consignment of Afghan Products Arrives in Azerbaijan Through Turkmenistan
Pakistan Promises To Reopen Airspace for Afghanistan-India Flights In 3 Days
Forex Traders Stage Protest in Kabul
Afghan traders concluded contracts and commitments worth $75 million in a two-day agricultural expo held in Mumbai, India.
Afghan traders obtained a contract worth $30 million on the first day of the exhibition, and the figure raised to $75 million on the second day.
With 75 stalls in the exhibition, the Afghan investors put on display various Afghan products including fresh and dry fruits, saffron, medicinal plants, honey and many more.
According to the Afghan Ministry of Agriculture, Afghanistan’s medicinal plants drew more attention than any other products at the exhibition.
