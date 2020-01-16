Afghan Transit Trade Starts at Gwadar Port

Breaking News
Afghan Transit Trade officially starts at Gwadar port after arrival of first ship carrying an Afghan shipment on Tuesday.
The shipment included 20-food containers containing 54 tons of bagged fertilizers, which would be transported to Afghanistan through the Afghan-Pak border at Chaman.
Gwadar port is a key component of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The port became operational in 2016 after China’s investment. It offers a shorter overland link to southern regions of Afghanistan.
As a landlocked country, Afghanistan has relied heavily on Pakistani ports, mainly ports of Karachi and Qasim, for international trade. However, the traders have historically faced long duration and high freight rates at these ports.
Gwadar port obtained the permit of transit trade with Afghanistan in the second half of 2019.
