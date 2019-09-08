Breaking News
Afghan Transportation Ministry Creates New System to Monitor Projects
...
The Spin Sauce Story—an Afghan Success Story in USA
...
Afghanistan Exports Talc to China For First Time Via Hairatan Railroad
...
New Power Supply Network for Mazar-e Sharif Benefits 20,000 Residents
...
Tackling Corruption in Mining: Gov’t Signs Agreement with Afghan-German Cooperation
...
Local Food and Handicrafts Exhibition Kicks Off in Kabul
...
The Ministry of Transportation has created the “project management system” which will help the ministry to ensure the good quality of the road construction projects and prevent violations.
Based on the new system the ministry will jointly undertake the monitoring and gradual implementation of road construction projects with the public in the future.
Acting Minister of Transportation, Yama Yari, said implementation of road and railway link projects is going well but security remains to be a major hurdle in some regions.
According to Sayed Shah Aqa, head of the department for development and project management system, the new system will also help ensure timely implementation of the projects.
