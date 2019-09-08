English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

Afghan Transportation Ministry Creates New System to Monitor Projects

in Afghan Business

Afghan Transportation Ministry Creates New System to Monitor Projects
08 Sep, 2019 by
Print this article Font size -16+

The Ministry of Transportation has created the “project management system” which will help the ministry to ensure the good quality of the road construction projects and prevent violations. 

Based on the new system the ministry will jointly undertake the monitoring and gradual implementation of road construction projects with the public in the future.

Acting Minister of Transportation, Yama Yari, said implementation of road and railway link projects is going well but security remains to be a major hurdle in some regions. 

According to Sayed Shah Aqa, head of the department for development and project management system, the new system will also help ensure timely implementation of the projects. 
Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam
Tags assigned to this article:
afghanistan construction projectsAfghanistan projects

Related Articles

Afghan Business 8 years ago Afghanistan to Become Main Transit Route for Central Asia

Afghanistan to Become Main Transit Route for Central Asia

Afghanistan is making efforts to become one of the main transit routes for Central Asian countries, Afghan Ministry of Commerce

Afghan Business 7 years ago India-US-Afghanistan trilateral consultation

India-US-Afghanistan trilateral consultation

India and US agreed to a formal trilateral consultations with Afghanistan on June 14, 2012. “Today we agreed to move

Afghan Business 5 years ago Afghan company recognized for its contribution to women empowerment

Afghan company recognized for its contribution to women empowerment

Tanweer FBMI—the handicraft subsidiary of Tanweer Investments—emerged winner in the humanitarian category of the Arab Woman Awards UAE 2014 in

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading