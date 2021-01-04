Afghan Women Business Owners to Receive Lands in Kabul

Breaking News
Afghan government will distribute lands to Afghan women business owners, according to Afghan Women Chamber of Commerce and Industries (AWCCI).
In a meeting between AWCCI Chief Manizha Wafeq and President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, President Ghani said women business owners will receive lands in Kabul and other provinces.
The President also instructed the AWCCI officials to enhance efforts to strengthen women’s businesses.
Lack of a proper place to sell products is a major challenge facing Afghan women challenges, said Wafeq in an interview with Radio Liberty.
Presently, 2,471 Afghan women investors have businesses in Kabul and other provinces.
