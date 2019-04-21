Afghan Women’s Career Development Center Help Women Find Jobs  

in Afghan Business

Afghanistan’s Civil Service Institute’s (ACSI) Women’s Career Development Center has the equipment and information system it needs to help women who are seeking employment.

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) provided computers, small office equipment and a management information system to the center so that it is fully functional and able to continue supporting job applicants on its own and without donor support.

At the ceremony, Independent Administrative Reform and Civil Service Commission of Afghanistan Commissioner, Maiwand Rahyab, emphasized the need for a permanent and safe space where female applicants can find help.

USAID supports female interns to apply for government jobs through a day-long job readiness program. Interns receive access to internet facilities and are trained on how to prepare their curriculum vitae, take the civil service exam, and find a job.

Between 2015 and 2020, USAID will train more than 3,000 women through a year-long internship program for careers in government. As of February 2019, more than 2,400 women graduated from the program and are currently applying for government jobs. Over 700 graduates are now employed.

In 2014, the Government of Afghanistan committed to increase the number of women in the civil service from 22 percent to 30 percent by 2020. By hiring qualified and trained women, Afghanistan will cultivate a civil service that is more responsive to the needs of its citizens.

Since 2001, the U.S. placed a top priority on supporting women’s empowerment as the most effective investment for accelerating economic growth, and achieving sustainable peace.