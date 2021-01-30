Afghanistan Achieves Self-Sufficiency in Production of 56 Types of Goods

in Afghan Business

The Ministry of Industry and Commerce has announced that the level of domestic production has increased in the country this solar year, despite the restrictions caused by COVID-19.

Afghanistan is now able to produce 56 out of 100 essential consumer goods domestically.

These products include building materials, food, plastics, dairy and beverages.

According to the statistics provided by the offiicals, Afghanistan has reached a self-sufficient level in the production of mineral water, non-alcoholic beverages, plastics and some construction items. The country produces enough of these products that it does not need to import them. The country is also self-sufficient in the production of certain sweets, ice-cream and packaged foods and in flour-processing.

Afghan Minister of Industry and Commerce Nisar Ahmad Ghoriani said the outbreak of coronavirus had caused a stagnation in a number of manufacturing plants, but with restrcitions gradually lifted, some 300 new factories started operating.

Ghoriani added that the government is committed to boosting the manufacturing industry by setting up five new factories in the industrial parks in Kabul, Nangarhar, Kandahar, Herat and Mazar-e-Sharif. According to him, that in addition to industorial factories, there will be agricultural factories as well to boost the country’s agricultural products and exports.

Meanwhile, Head of Afghanistan Chamber of Industries and Mines Rahimullah Samandar also confirmed the increase in Afghanistan’s domestic production. “Afghanistan has become self-sufficient in construction materials, such as steel rebar, PVC and plastic materials,” said Ghoriani in an interview with BBC Farsi.

He added that imports of soft drinks have been reduced to a minimum, and domestic factories have invested in various sectors of food production.

Afghanistan exported $434mn worth of goods this year, which indicates a decline of more than 2% compared to the previous year. Most of the country’s exports are related to dried fruits. Other major export items are medicinal plants, fresh fruits, vegetables and carpets.

As an importing country, Afghanistan’s import volume is much higher than its export volume.

Things that Afghanistan imports from abroad include petroleum products, wheat, machinery, cooking oil, textiles, metal products and electricity.

Afghanistan’s Bureau of Statistics estimates the country’s total imports at $8.3 billion a year.





Photo credit: Xinhua News