Afghanistan and Iran Officially Inaugurate Khaf-Herat Railway

in Afghan Business

Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani and his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani virually inaugurated the Khaf-Herat railway on Thursday.

The 220-km railway, connecting the Afghan city of Herat to Mashhad in Iran and on to Turkey, is described as the vein of Afghanistan foreign trade and economic development

“Today marks an unforgettable day in (the two nations’) history,” Rouhani said following the opening ceremony.

The Afghan president, for his part, hailed the joint railway as a “vital” and “historic” project. “This project is a result of tireless efforts by both countries despite all restrictions,” he said.

The 220-km Khaf-Herat railroad project includes four phases that are under construction.

About 77 km of the project, which includes two phases, is in Iran’s soil and the rest in Afghanistan. One of the phases that is in Afghanistan was inaugurated today.