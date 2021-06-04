Afghanistan Becomes a Permanent Member of PAECO

English | دری
The Wolesi Jirga (House of Representatives) of Afghanistan has announced that Afghanistan has become a permanent member of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Economic Cooperation Organization (PAECO). 

Currently, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Iran, Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan are members of PAECO, and Afghanistan and three other countries have recently joined the organization.

During his visit to Pakistan, Mir Rahman Rahmani, Speaker of the Wolesi Jirga of Afghanistan, signed the membership charter for PAECO.  

Addressing the meeting , Rahmani stated that Afghanistan has a central role in the geographical connection between the member countries, and as part of the new Silk Road , it offers great potential and opportunities for regional investment and trade.

Pakistan hosted the second general conference of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Economic Cooperation Organization (PAECO), which kicked off on Tuesday.

The agenda items of the conference included discussions on the impact of COVID-19 on implementation of Sustainable Development Goals, the role of parliaments in enhancing trade and connectivity, and advancing tourism for development and poverty alleviation.
