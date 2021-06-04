Breaking News
US Provides $266 million in Humanitarian Assistance to Afghanistan
...
A Glimpse at Herat’s Industrial Park
...
Afghanistan Becomes a Permanent Member of PAECO
...
Farah Province Produces Over 10 Tons of Honey in the Past Year
...
Young Journalist Establishes TV Channel in Samangan to Promote Peace
...
China to Invest $400 million in a Power Project in Afghanistan
...
Afghanistan Becomes a Permanent Member of PAECO
The Wolesi Jirga (House of Representatives) of Afghanistan has announced that Afghanistan has become a permanent member of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Economic Cooperation Organization (PAECO).
Currently, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Iran, Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan are members of PAECO, and Afghanistan and three other countries have recently joined the organization.
During his visit to Pakistan, Mir Rahman Rahmani, Speaker of the Wolesi Jirga of Afghanistan, signed the membership charter for PAECO.
Addressing the meeting , Rahmani stated that Afghanistan has a central role in the geographical connection between the member countries, and as part of the new Silk Road , it offers great potential and opportunities for regional investment and trade.
Pakistan hosted the second general conference of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Economic Cooperation Organization (PAECO), which kicked off on Tuesday.
The agenda items of the conference included discussions on the impact of COVID-19 on implementation of Sustainable Development Goals, the role of parliaments in enhancing trade and connectivity, and advancing tourism for development and poverty alleviation.
Wadsam
Wadsam
Related Articles
A ring rail line to be built in Afghanistan
Ministry of Public Works is considering constructing a more than 3,600km ring rail line in Afghanistan. Public Works Minister Najibullah Aoudjan
Adela Raz assumes office as deputy foreign minister for economic affairs
Adela Raz assumed charge as the deputy foreign minister for economic affairs today. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said
Yet another report on Afghanistan's corruption unveiled
A report by the Afghan Independent Media Consortium (AIMC) and 8am Newspaper has revealed extensive corruption and misuse of power