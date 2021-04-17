Afghanistan Becomes One of Major Importers of Indian Sugar

in Afghan Business

Afghanistan and Indonesia account for 48% of sugar exports from India, according to figures from Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA).

Indonesia, being the largest importer of Indian sugar, has imported about 11.5 lakh tonnes during the period of October-March.

Afghanistan has imported 4.7 lakh tonnes from India.

Thailand used to be the largest exporter of sugar to Indonesia, a major importer of raw sugar along with China. With Thailand’s sugar production coming down by half, its exports to Indonesia have reduced. Therefore, India is getting a chance to enter the Indonesian market and we have grabbed the opportunity, said Abinash Verma, Director General of ISMA.