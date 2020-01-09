Afghanistan Begins Extraction Work On 10 Mines

in Afghan Business

The Afghan Ministry of Mines and Petroleum reported about extraction of 10 mines around the country.

In an interview with Radio Liberty, ministry’s spokesperson Abdul Qadir Mutfi said the mines selected for extraction mostly consist of construction materials (talc, marbles, chromite) and salt.

“We have signed 6 contracts and 14 other projects are soon going to be ready. We are working on the extraction of 10 more minerals to increase domestic revenue,” said Mutfi.

Mutfi added, 147 mines in 29 provinces consisting of construction materials alone provinces are selected for extraction.