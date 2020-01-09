English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

Afghanistan Begins Extraction Work On 10 Mines

in Afghan Business

Afghanistan Begins Extraction Work On 10 Mines
09 Jan, 2020 by
Print this article Font size -16+

The Afghan Ministry of Mines and Petroleum reported about extraction of 10 mines around the country.

In an interview with Radio Liberty, ministry’s spokesperson Abdul Qadir Mutfi said the mines selected for extraction mostly consist of construction materials (talc, marbles, chromite) and salt.

“We have signed 6 contracts and 14 other projects are soon going to be ready. We are working on the extraction of 10 more minerals to increase domestic revenue,” said Mutfi.

Mutfi added, 147 mines in 29 provinces consisting of construction materials alone provinces are selected for extraction.

Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam
Tags assigned to this article:
Afghanistan mineralsAfghanistan mines

Related Articles

Afghan Business 7 years ago Minister of Finance visits Uzbekistan

Minister of Finance visits Uzbekistan

Dr. Hazrat Omar Zakhilwal minister of finance along with Mr. Abdul Raziq Samadi Director General of Afghanistan Brishna Shirkat visited

Afghan Business 3 years ago Survey presents business opportunities in Afghanistan’s energy sector

Survey presents business opportunities in Afghanistan’s energy sector

The Afghan Renewable Energy Union (AREU) and the German Federal Association of the Solar Industry (BSW) presented a market survey

Afghan Business 6 years ago Kunduz municipality revenue increases by 30mn AFN

Kunduz municipality revenue increases by 30mn AFN

Kunduz municipality  has witnessed a 30mn increase in its revenue this fiscal year, officials reported on Thursday. The boost in

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading