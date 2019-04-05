English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

Afghanistan, Belarus Sign Bilateral Trade Agreement

in Afghan Business

Afghanistan, Belarus Sign Bilateral Trade Agreement
05 Apr, 2019 by
Print this article Font size -16+

An MoU on bilateral trade and economic cooperation was signed between senior officials from Afghanistan and Belarus on Thursday.

“The Republic of Belarus is ready to cooperate with Afghanistan in areas of export of machinery, agriculture, joint investments and expansion of trade relations,” said Pavel Utiupin, the Minister of Economy of Belarus, at the signing ceremony.

Afghan Economy Minister Mustafa Mastoor said such agreements will help Afghanistan attract investment and bolster ties with Belarus.

“It was needed to analyze and evaluate these capacities so that we can implement all common areas for joint cooperation acceptable to both sides within the framework of a protocol. An inclusive protocol has been prepared and this regulates our economic and commercial cooperation,” said Mastoor.

The value of trade between the two nations is currently more than USD 40mn a year, according to figures from the Ministry of Economy. Imports from Belarus to Afghanistan form a big portion of the trade.

Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam
Tags assigned to this article:
Afghanistan and Belarus

Related Articles

Afghan Business 5 years ago AFP sets up permanent fund account to help the only survivor of Ahmad Sardar's family

AFP sets up permanent fund account to help the only survivor of Ahmad Sardar's family

The Agence France Presse (AFP) is establishing a permanent fund to receive donations for Abuzar–the only member of Ahmad Sardar’s

Afghan Business 5 years ago UAE-Afghanistan air services deal not in the interest of Afghanistan

UAE-Afghanistan air services deal not in the interest of Afghanistan

The Senate Complaints Commission and the Transport and Aviation Directorate on Monday said the agreement on air services with the

Afghan Business 5 years ago Handicrafts by disabled Afghan women displayed in Kabul

Handicrafts by disabled Afghan women displayed in Kabul

Handicrafts made by handicapped Afghan women have been put on display in Kabul on Saturday. Organized by the Bright Future

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading