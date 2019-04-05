Breaking News
Afghanistan, Belarus Sign Bilateral Trade Agreement
...
Pakistan’s Biggest Lender Habib Bank To End Operations in Afghanistan Soon
...
Humanitarian Assistance Worth $61mn From USA To Afghanistan
...
Women’s Trade Fair Held in Mazar-e-Sharif
...
Lasting Peace Not Possible Without Economic Development
...
Promoting Renewable Energy in Afghanistan
...
Afghanistan, Belarus Sign Bilateral Trade Agreement
An MoU on bilateral trade and economic cooperation was signed between senior officials from Afghanistan and Belarus on Thursday.
“The Republic of Belarus is ready to cooperate with Afghanistan in areas of export of machinery, agriculture, joint investments and expansion of trade relations,” said Pavel Utiupin, the Minister of Economy of Belarus, at the signing ceremony.
Afghan Economy Minister Mustafa Mastoor said such agreements will help Afghanistan attract investment and bolster ties with Belarus.
“It was needed to analyze and evaluate these capacities so that we can implement all common areas for joint cooperation acceptable to both sides within the framework of a protocol. An inclusive protocol has been prepared and this regulates our economic and commercial cooperation,” said Mastoor.
The value of trade between the two nations is currently more than USD 40mn a year, according to figures from the Ministry of Economy. Imports from Belarus to Afghanistan form a big portion of the trade.
Wadsam
Wadsam
Related Articles
AFP sets up permanent fund account to help the only survivor of Ahmad Sardar's family
The Agence France Presse (AFP) is establishing a permanent fund to receive donations for Abuzar–the only member of Ahmad Sardar’s
UAE-Afghanistan air services deal not in the interest of Afghanistan
The Senate Complaints Commission and the Transport and Aviation Directorate on Monday said the agreement on air services with the
Handicrafts by disabled Afghan women displayed in Kabul
Handicrafts made by handicapped Afghan women have been put on display in Kabul on Saturday. Organized by the Bright Future