Afghanistan, Belarus Sign Bilateral Trade Agreement

An MoU on bilateral trade and economic cooperation was signed between senior officials from Afghanistan and Belarus on Thursday.

“The Republic of Belarus is ready to cooperate with Afghanistan in areas of export of machinery, agriculture, joint investments and expansion of trade relations,” said Pavel Utiupin, the Minister of Economy of Belarus, at the signing ceremony.

Afghan Economy Minister Mustafa Mastoor said such agreements will help Afghanistan attract investment and bolster ties with Belarus.

“It was needed to analyze and evaluate these capacities so that we can implement all common areas for joint cooperation acceptable to both sides within the framework of a protocol. An inclusive protocol has been prepared and this regulates our economic and commercial cooperation,” said Mastoor.

The value of trade between the two nations is currently more than USD 40mn a year, according to figures from the Ministry of Economy. Imports from Belarus to Afghanistan form a big portion of the trade.