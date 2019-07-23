Breaking News
Afghanistan Can Now Say Goodbye to Paper Money with HesabPay
...
Afghanistan Exports Medical Products to Somalia
...
Afghanistan’s Economy Grew By 2% in 2018: World Bank Report
...
Afghanistan Discusses Net Metering Concept in Dubai
...
Afghanistan’s Investment in Azerbaijan Amounts to $1.5mn
...
Workshop Held To Facilitate Trade Between Afghanistan & Uzbekistan
...
Afghanistan Can Now Say Goodbye to Paper Money with HesabPay
HesabPay is the first application in Afghanistan which enables consumers to send money electronically. Consumers in Afghanistan will be able to send money to another person in a different province in Afghanistan easily within seconds through the app.
HesabPay can also enable customers to buy top-up cards, pay their electricity bill, and pay stores that are HesabPay merchants.
Currently, there are many HesabPay merchants in the Karte-3 and Karte-4 area and there are over 2,000 HesabPay users with the number growing by the day. The number of HesabPay merchants are also increasing through the Brand Ambassadors of HesabPay.
HesabPay is owned by Afghanistan Holding Group (AHG), who are also the owners of BBR; Afghanistan’s first ride-hailing car service.
Wadsam
Wadsam
Related Articles
India responds to the ongoing Afghan-Pak transit issues
India offers to allow Afghan trucks (carrying their export products) to directly unload at its Integrated Check Post in Attari.
A connecting road to be constructed in Panjshir province
Afghan Public Works Ministry reported that a connecting road would be constructed in Panjshir province, connecting several villages to the
Volkswagen Fined €1bn Over Diesel Emission Scandal by German Authorities
The German authorities have fined Volkswagen €1bn after it was discovered that the company had sold more than 10 million