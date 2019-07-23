English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

Afghanistan Can Now Say Goodbye to Paper Money with HesabPay

in Afghan Business

Afghanistan Can Now Say Goodbye to Paper Money with HesabPay
23 Jul, 2019 by
Print this article Font size -16+

HesabPay is the first application in Afghanistan which enables consumers to send money electronically. Consumers in Afghanistan will be able to send money to another person in a different province in Afghanistan easily within seconds through the app.

HesabPay can also enable customers to buy top-up cards, pay their electricity bill, and pay stores that are HesabPay merchants.

Currently, there are many HesabPay merchants in the Karte-3 and Karte-4 area and there are over 2,000 HesabPay users with the number growing by the day. The number of HesabPay merchants are also increasing through the Brand Ambassadors of HesabPay.

HesabPay is owned by Afghanistan Holding Group (AHG), who are also the owners of BBR; Afghanistan’s first ride-hailing car service.

Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam
Tags assigned to this article:
Afghanistan mobile appsAfghanistan technologyHesabpay

Related Articles

Afghan Business 5 years ago India responds to the ongoing Afghan-Pak transit issues

India responds to the ongoing Afghan-Pak transit issues

India offers to allow Afghan trucks (carrying their export products) to directly unload at its Integrated Check Post in Attari.

Afghan Business 6 years ago A connecting road to be constructed in Panjshir province

A connecting road to be constructed in Panjshir province

Afghan Public Works Ministry reported that a connecting road would be constructed in Panjshir province, connecting several villages to the

Afghan Business 1 year ago Volkswagen Fined €1bn Over Diesel Emission Scandal by German Authorities

Volkswagen Fined €1bn Over Diesel Emission Scandal by German Authorities

The German authorities have fined Volkswagen €1bn after it was discovered that the company had sold more than 10 million

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading