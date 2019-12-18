Afghanistan Comes To The Rescue As Onion Prices Skyrocket in India

in Afghan Business

Afghanistan has exported at least 10,000 tons of onion in the past two months to India, following the soaring prices of onion in the neighboring country.

According to sources from India, monsoon rains caused severe damage to the unharvested crop and sent prices soaring domestically.

The onion prices had spiralled up to Rs 200 per kg in some states. With onions coming from Afghanistan and Turkey, the prices have mellowed down to Ra 100 per kg.

While Afghanistan’s onions have helped stabilized prices in India, the country’s onions are less appealing due to their bigger sizes.

“Usually retail buyers purchase a few kilos and due to the bigger size (of onions from Afghanistan) just a few pieces weigh over one kg. So it is not conducive for a household,” The Economic Times quotes Akshay Kumar of Ludhiana-based Super Onion Company.

The supply of onion in Afghanistan this year was higher than the previous years. Onion yield is expected to reach 231,000 tons across Afghanistan.

In addition to India, Afghanistan exports onion to Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.