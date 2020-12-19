English | دری
Afghanistan, Czech & Slovakia Establish a Joint Chamber of Commerce

Afghanistan, Czech & Slovakia Establish a Joint Chamber of Commerce
Afghan Ambassador to Czech Republic Shahzad Aryubi said a join chamber of commerce has been established with Czech and Slovakia republics.

This is part of the Afghan government’s efforts to strengthen economic ties with other countries, said Aryubi in phone interview with Radio Liberty.

He added that the Chamber of Commerce will help remove barriers to trade with the two Eastern European countries.

“Our aim is to bolster ties with these two countries. The Czech Republic government has warmly welcomed this effort and is willing to bring relations with Afghanistan to the level it existed in the past,” Radio Liberty quotes Aryubi.

According to Aryubi, Czech and Slovakia are interested in finding markets for Afghan carpets, dry and fresh fruits, minerals and other Afghan products.

