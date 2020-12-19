Breaking News
Afghanistan, Czech & Slovakia Establish a Joint Chamber of Commerce
...
“Peace in Afghanistan will bring economic opportunities”
...
WOMEN’S BUSINESS PROGRAMS AND THEIR ROLE IN PEACEBUILDING IN AFGHANISTAN
...
COVID-19 Pandemic Inflicts $100mn on Afghan Aviation Sector
...
Spinzar Oil Processing Enterprise to Resume Operations
...
Pine Production Reaches 85 Tons in Kapisa Province
...
Afghanistan, Czech & Slovakia Establish a Joint Chamber of Commerce
Afghan Ambassador to Czech Republic Shahzad Aryubi said a join chamber of commerce has been established with Czech and Slovakia republics.
This is part of the Afghan government’s efforts to strengthen economic ties with other countries, said Aryubi in phone interview with Radio Liberty.
He added that the Chamber of Commerce will help remove barriers to trade with the two Eastern European countries.
“Our aim is to bolster ties with these two countries. The Czech Republic government has warmly welcomed this effort and is willing to bring relations with Afghanistan to the level it existed in the past,” Radio Liberty quotes Aryubi.
According to Aryubi, Czech and Slovakia are interested in finding markets for Afghan carpets, dry and fresh fruits, minerals and other Afghan products.
Wadsam
Wadsam
Related Articles
Licensing process for Afghan entrepreneurs reduced to 2 days
The Afghan Ministry of Commerce and Industries has simplified the licensing process, a priority reform for the ministry in providing
Import of second-hand goods weakens Afghanistan’s manufacturing industry
The Afghan Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ACCI) urged the government to check on the import of sub-standard goods that
Afghan Elections Crucial For Future of the Country
By: Florance Ebrahimi- As Afghans prepare to choose their next President in the coming election their confidence and enthusiasm in