Afghanistan Donates $1mn to Palestinians

The Afghan government will contribute USD 1 million in aid to the United Nations Palestinian refugee agency.

“Based on our long-standing policy of brotherhood, support and solidarity with our Palestinian brothers and sisters, Afghanistan will make a contribution of one million US dollars in aid to the United Nations Relief Agency for Palestinian Refugees,” said Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani at the 46th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in UAE on Friday.

This comes after the United States confirmed last month it stopped all aid to Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and Gaza, in a step linked to new anti-terrorism legislation.