English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

Afghanistan Donates $1mn to Palestinians

in Afghan Business

Afghanistan Donates $1mn to Palestinians
02 Mar, 2019 by
Print this article Font size -16+

The Afghan government will contribute USD 1 million in aid to the United Nations Palestinian refugee agency.

“Based on our long-standing policy of brotherhood, support and solidarity with our Palestinian brothers and sisters, Afghanistan will make a contribution of one million US dollars in aid to the United Nations Relief Agency for Palestinian Refugees,” said Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani at the 46th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in UAE on Friday.

This comes after the United States confirmed last month it stopped all aid to Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and Gaza, in a step linked to new anti-terrorism legislation.

Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam
Tags assigned to this article:
Afghanistan aid to Palestine

Related Articles

Afghan Business 4 years ago Pakistani investors to avail from free economic zones in northern Afghanistan

Pakistani investors to avail from free economic zones in northern Afghanistan

Afghanistan’s ambassador to Pakistan, Janan Musazai, met with business community in Pakistan and invited them to invest in Afghanistan. He

Afghan Business 6 years ago Domestic flight to Badakhshan launches after 3 years

Domestic flight to Badakhshan launches after 3 years

East Horizon’ first plane, carrying 44 passengers, landed at Badakhshan airport. Three years ago, Ariana airlines, Kam Air and Pamir

Afghan Business 6 years ago Wheat production in Badghis has more than doubled this year

Wheat production in Badghis has more than doubled this year

Adequate rainfall, absence of plant disease and distribution of improved seeds have boosted wheat yield in northwestern Badghis province. With

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading