Breaking News
Afghanistan Donates $1mn to Palestinians
...
Afghanistan Signs Contract To Establish Transparency In Phone Top-Up Tax Collection
...
Private Sector Involvement In Afghan Energy Production
...
Today’s Exchange Rates in Kabul Market
...
$1.2mn Donation From Japan For Mine Clearance Projects in Afghanistan
...
China Becomes Russia’s Biggest Trade Partner
...
Afghanistan Donates $1mn to Palestinians
The Afghan government will contribute USD 1 million in aid to the United Nations Palestinian refugee agency.
“Based on our long-standing policy of brotherhood, support and solidarity with our Palestinian brothers and sisters, Afghanistan will make a contribution of one million US dollars in aid to the United Nations Relief Agency for Palestinian Refugees,” said Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani at the 46th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in UAE on Friday.
This comes after the United States confirmed last month it stopped all aid to Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and Gaza, in a step linked to new anti-terrorism legislation.
Wadsam
Wadsam
Related Articles
Pakistani investors to avail from free economic zones in northern Afghanistan
Afghanistan’s ambassador to Pakistan, Janan Musazai, met with business community in Pakistan and invited them to invest in Afghanistan. He
Domestic flight to Badakhshan launches after 3 years
East Horizon’ first plane, carrying 44 passengers, landed at Badakhshan airport. Three years ago, Ariana airlines, Kam Air and Pamir
Wheat production in Badghis has more than doubled this year
Adequate rainfall, absence of plant disease and distribution of improved seeds have boosted wheat yield in northwestern Badghis province. With