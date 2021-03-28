English | دری
Afghanistan Expedites Work on CASA-1000

Afghan Business

28 Mar, 2021
Work on the much-awaited CASA-1000 power transmission project has picked up pace since the last solar year and is 30% completed.

According to officials, 140 power transmission columns are constructed in Kunduz province and column construction will move onto Baghlan province in the next step.

President Ashraf Ghani on February 6 announced the official launch of works on the Afghan stretch of the Tajik and Kyrgyz-led CASA-1000 electricity transmission project.

Under the CASA-1000 regional transmission project plans, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan will jointly supply 1,300MW of power to Pakistan via Afghanistan during the summer months. Afghanistan will benefit from energy transit fees. Overall, the CASA-1000 project’s goal is to construct 1,200 kilometres of electricity transmission lines in order to create a four-country electricity transfer system.

The project has entered its construction phase. The commercial and operating framework for CASA-1000 is specifically based on “open access” principles that will allow potential energy suppliers such as Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan to connect with wider regional transmission networks, according to a statement on the project’s website.
