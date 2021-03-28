Breaking News
Girls High Schools Inaugurated in Taloqan, Benefiting 11000 Students
...
Afghanistan, Tajikistan Sign 5 Cooperation MoUs
...
Afghanistan Expedites Work on CASA-1000
...
Afghanistan’s Exports Down by 21%
...
IMF Loan to Cover 46% Deficit in Afghan National Budget for Fiscal Year 1400
...
Pakistan Allows Cotton Import From Afghanistan
...
Afghanistan Expedites Work on CASA-1000
Work on the much-awaited CASA-1000 power transmission project has picked up pace since the last solar year and is 30% completed.
According to officials, 140 power transmission columns are constructed in Kunduz province and column construction will move onto Baghlan province in the next step.
President Ashraf Ghani on February 6 announced the official launch of works on the Afghan stretch of the Tajik and Kyrgyz-led CASA-1000 electricity transmission project.
Under the CASA-1000 regional transmission project plans,
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan will jointly supply 1,300MW of power to Pakistan via
Afghanistan during the summer months. Afghanistan will benefit from energy
transit fees. Overall, the CASA-1000 project’s goal is to construct 1,200
kilometres of electricity transmission lines in order to create a four-country
electricity transfer system.
The project has entered its construction phase. The commercial and operating framework for CASA-1000 is specifically based on “open access” principles that will allow potential energy suppliers such as Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan to connect with wider regional transmission networks, according to a statement on the project’s website.
Wadsam
Wadsam
Related Articles
Pakistan turns to illegal trade routes to boost its declining trade
The Afghan Ministry of Commerce and Industries (MoCI) said on Wednesday that Pakistan has been trying to open illegal trade
Pakistan releases some of the Afghan containers held at the Karachi Port
After 3 months of stoppage at the Karachi Port, the Pakistani government has announced the release of only 100 containers
Rugby club opens inside Kabul University campus
By: Asad Ziar Afghanistan Rugby Federation (ARF) finally managed to inaugurate a rugby club inside the campus of Kabul University