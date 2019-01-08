Afghanistan Exported 5,400 Tons Of Goods Via Air Corridors

in Afghan Business

Afghanistan has so far exported 5,400 tons of goods worth USD 100 million through the air corridors that it has recently established with various countries.

So far 320 flights have taken place through the air corridors, exporting 5400 tons of goods including dried and fresh fruits, saffron and animal skins to Arab countries, India, China, Kazakhstan, Turkey and France.

Afghanistan’s first air corridor was with India that was inaugurated in June of 2017. The first Delhi-bound cargo plane left Kabul, carrying 60 tons of medicinal plants left Kabul.

Consequently, Afghanistan established the air corridor with Kazakhstan. It’s third air corridor was Kandahar-Delhi, followed by Kabul-Turkey, and United Arab Emirate, Kabul-China, Kabul-Jeddah and EU countries.

The next air corridor will be the Mazar-London which will be inaugurated on Wednesday. a Turkish Airline flight will take five tons of dried fruits to London.

Sameer Rasa, head of the Public Relations Office of the Senior Advisor to the President in Banking and Financial affairs, said the number of flights through the air corridors will increase from six per week to ten in the coming future.

He added that agreement was reached with Kam Air Airlines on one flight a week to export pine nuts to China.