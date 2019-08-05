English | دری
Afghanistan Exports 255 Tons of Fresh Fruits in 2019

Afghanistan Exports 255 Tons of Fresh Fruits in 2019
Afghanistan has exported 255 tons of fresh fruits to various countries, indicating a 30% increase in fruit exports compared to the same period in 2018.

The fruits—including apples, melons, pomegranates, watermelons and grapes—were mainly exported to India, Europe and some Arab countries.

The highest level of exports was to India which was about 189 tons, according to spokesperson for the Ministry of Industry and Commerce (MoIC), Samir Rasa.

This comes as Afghanistan has opened doors of trade with India, UAE, China and Turkey through air corridors.

According to figures from MoIC, at least 7,400 tons of Afghan goods worth USD 170 million have been exported to India, Europe and UAE through air corridors since 2017.

Meanwhile, acting chief of Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) Khanjan Alokozay said Afghan investors were still facing challenges that hinder growth of exports.

He cited lack of modern facilities; such as cold storages and scanners, at Afghanistan’s airports and ports.

“India is checking all our goods in all their ports and they unload all the goods and tear the packages. This damages our goods,” Tolo News quotes Khanjan Alokozay.
