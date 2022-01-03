Afghanistan Exports $31mn Worth Of Carpets This Year

in Afghan Business

The Afghan Chamber of Commerce and Industry announced that more than 800,000 square meters of carpets worth $31million have been exported this year.

Mohammad Younes Momand, the head of the chamber, said that carpet production was very good this year and that our exports had reached $ 31 million this year.

The country’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry says that carpet production has increased this year compared to last year, as last year nearly 500,000 square meters of carpets worth $ 16 million were exported.

The union calls on the government to assist the union in exporting carpets to international markets, as the lack of access to these markets has led to Afghan carpets being sold in world markets under the name of Pakistan.