English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

Afghanistan Exports $31mn Worth Of Carpets This Year

in Afghan Business

Afghanistan Exports $31mn Worth Of Carpets This Year
03 Jan, 2022 by
Print this article Font size -16+

The Afghan Chamber of Commerce and Industry announced that more than 800,000 square meters of carpets worth $31million have been exported this year.

Mohammad Younes Momand, the head of the chamber, said that carpet production was very good this year and that our exports had reached $ 31 million this year.

The country’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry says that carpet production has increased this year compared to last year, as last year nearly 500,000 square meters of carpets worth $ 16 million were exported.

The union calls on the government to assist the union in exporting carpets to international markets, as the lack of access to these markets has led to Afghan carpets being sold in world markets under the name of Pakistan.
Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam
Tags assigned to this article:
Afghanistan carpets

Related Articles

Afghan Business 8 years ago Samangan’s almond production up by 20%

Samangan’s almond production up by 20%

Agriculture and Livestock Department in Samangan has reported that almond yield in Samangan has increased by 20%. Head of the

Afghan Business 9 years ago 3 more insurance companies to open in Afghanistan

3 more insurance companies to open in Afghanistan

Insurance Department of the Ministry of Finance announced Sunday that three more insurance companies are going to start operating in

Afghan Business 9 years ago Marketplace for Afghan women to be built in Kabul city

Marketplace for Afghan women to be built in Kabul city

The Kabul Municipality has undertaken the plan for constructing a marketplace for Afghan women in Kabul city. The purpose of

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading
cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china