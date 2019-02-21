English | دری
Afghanistan Exports $47mn Worth of Figs This Year

Afghan Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock (MAIL) said that Afghanistan has produced about 25,000 tons of figs this year.

According to the figures form the ministry, USD 47 million worth of figs have been exported to India, UAE, Europe and Canada this year.

This comes as Afghanistan signs fig sales agreements worth USD 10 million at the GulFood expo in Dubai.

MAIL’s spokesperson Akbar Rustami said in addition to saffron, Afghanistan’s figs had the most visitors at the fair.

Afghan traders put on display various agricultural products in 28 booths at the GulFood expo, the world’s largest food and beverage trade show, which kicked off on February 17 and ended today.

Kandahar, Farah and Balkh are the main growers of figs in the country. Kandahar alone produced 10,000 tons of figs this year.  
