Afghanistan Exports 500 Tons of Talc to Europe

Officials at the Industrialists Union say Afghanistan has exported 500 tons of talc to Spain and Britain this year.
Abdul Jabbar Safi, head of the Industrialists’ Union, said the amount of talc worth millions of Afghanis had been exported from Nangarhar province to these countries and that they expected exports to increase.
He added, if the international community agrees on the release of the frozen money of Afghanistan at the Doha meeting, the country’s trade and exports will be resolved and regulated.
Regarding the country’s exports, the head of the Industrialists Union said that Afghanistan currently exports about 500 trucks a day to various countries, including dried fruit, talc and some other goods.
