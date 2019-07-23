Breaking News
Afghanistan Exports Medical Products to Somalia
Afghan has exported medical equipment and hygiene products to Somalia for the first time.
Hamidullah Khadim, head of Herat Chamber of Commerce and Industries, stated that 25 types of medical equipment made by Asia Pharma had been sent to Somalia.
The first cargo had three containers weigh 30 tons each with 25 types of medical equipment.
The first truck has already arrived to Somalia with the other two passing Turkey.
There are four trailers that are loading in Herat to travel to Somalia, according to Hamidullah Khadim.
Four medical device companies are operating in Herat with six others being established.
