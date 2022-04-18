English | دری
Afghanistan Exports More Than 7 Tons of Figs This Year

Afghanistan Exports More Than 7 Tons of Figs This Year
The Ministry of Industry and Trade announced that 7.15 tons of figs worth more than $35 million has been exported this year.

The ministry tweeted that Afghanistan exported 7,155 tons of figs in 1400 solar year with a total value of $ 35.4mn.

Statistics from the ministry generic cialis free shipping show that Kandahar, Herat, Helmand, Zabul, Balkh and Uruzgan are the figs-producing provinces.

India, the United Arab Emirates, Canada and European countries are among Afghanistan’s largest buyers of figs.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade recently said that Afghanistan had exported more than $54 million worth of pine-nuts and $100 million worth of Ferula abroad is something similar to cialis for women in the past year.
