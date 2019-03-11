Afghanistan Exports Saffron, Pistachio to India Via New Air Corridor

in Afghan Business

Afghanistan exported 1.4 tons of saffron and pistachio from Herat province to India on Monday via the new air corridor space between Herat and New Delhi.

“There is a big market for Afghan goods in India. I am confident Afghan traders will not have enough saffron to export to India because the demand is very much there for Afghan saffron,” said Indian Consul to Herat Kumar Gaurav during the inaugural ceremony of the air corridor.

Herat Governor Abdul Qayum Rahimi said the new air corridor will help increase Herat’s businesses.

Herat is one of the main business hubs of Afghanistan and with the new corridor the province hopes to further its expenses.

According to the officials, 6,163 tons of Afghan goods have been exported through 477 flights since the air corridors have opened between Afghanistan and different countries.