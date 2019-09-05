English | دری
Afghanistan Exports Talc to China For First Time Via Hairatan Railroad

in Afghan Business

Afghanistan Exports Talc to China For First Time Via Hairatan Railroad
05 Sep, 2019
Afghanistan exported 1100 tons of talc to China for the first time from Mazar-e-Sharif through the Hairatan railroad.

The goods will arrive in China, crossing Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, in the next 12 days in 41 wagons, according to Afghan Transport Minister Yama Yari.

“The Hairatan port is the start of a new trade season between China and Afghanistan. It has helped boost Afghanistan’s exports to China. China has received 1350 tons of pine nuts worth $15 million from Afghanistan since November of last year,” said Yong Huqwan, Commercial Attaché at the Chinese Embassy in Kabul.

Representatives of China, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan have welcomed the Hairatan trade route to China and have promised to cooperate to further improve trade with Afghanistan.

