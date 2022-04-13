Afghanistan Extracts 200 Tons of Crude Oil Daily

in Afghan Business

The Taliban-led government’s Ministry of Mines and Petroleum says it is expected to extract 200 tonnes of crude oil a day.

The ministry said in a statement that it plans to announce the tender for 10,000 tons of crude oil.

The ministry has asked eligible companies to participate in the tender and submit their bids in accordance with the terms of the contract from the date of publication of the announcement until the second of May.

According to the ministry of petroleum, Afghanistan has 78mn barrel of crude oil reserves in three different oilfields: Qashqari, Bazar-Kami and Zamarud-sai that are located in Sar-e-Pul and Faryab provinces.