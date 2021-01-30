Afghanistan Generates 4.2 Billion AFN in Revenue from 95 Mining Contracts

in Afghan Business

Afghan Minister Mohammad Haroon Chakhansuri said the Afghan government generated 4.2 billion Afghanis in revenue from 95 mining contracts.

He also announced that the Afghan government has signed and processed 37 small-scale mining licenses this year.

These licenses include mining of construction stones, marble, travertine and gravel that generate an annual revenue of 240 million Afghanis and provide direct job opportunities for 1,000 people.

He added that the ministry leadership has enhanced efforts to design programs aimed at boosting transparency, national revenue and job creation.