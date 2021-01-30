English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

Afghanistan Generates 4.2 Billion AFN in Revenue from 95 Mining Contracts

in Afghan Business

Afghanistan Generates 4.2 Billion AFN in Revenue from 95 Mining Contracts
30 Jan, 2021 by
Print this article Font size -16+

Afghan Minister Mohammad Haroon Chakhansuri said the Afghan government generated 4.2 billion Afghanis in revenue from 95 mining contracts.

He also announced that the Afghan government has signed and processed 37 small-scale mining licenses this year.

These licenses include mining of construction stones, marble, travertine and gravel that generate an annual revenue of 240 million Afghanis and provide direct job opportunities for 1,000 people.

He added that the ministry leadership has enhanced efforts to design programs aimed at boosting transparency, national revenue and job creation.

Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam
Tags assigned to this article:
Afghanistan miningAfghanistan mining contractsAfghanistan revenue

Related Articles

Afghan Business 5 years ago USAID recognizes 40 Afghan entrepreneurs

USAID recognizes 40 Afghan entrepreneurs

U.S. Ambassador P. Michael McKinley recognized the contribution of a group of 40 companies from Kabul, Jalalabad, Kandahar, Herat, and

Afghan Business 4 years ago Ghani promises to build schools in Paktika using his own funds

Ghani promises to build schools in Paktika using his own funds

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani pledged to use his own funds for construction of six schools in southeastern Paktika province. A

Afghan Business 6 years ago Tajikistan to host 4th Afghanistan Economic Development Expo in August

Tajikistan to host 4th Afghanistan Economic Development Expo in August

The 4th Afghanistan Economic Development Expo is slated for August 7th-10th in Dushanbe, Tajikistan. The exhibition is aimed at strengthening

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading
cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys wholesale nba jerseys discount nba jerseys