Breaking News
Afghanistan Government Reduces Internet Prices By 37%
...
Presidential Elections Campaign Officially Kicks Off in Afghanistan.
...
Buber–Afghanistan’s Ride-Hailing Service
...
Afghanistan Can Now Say Goodbye to Paper Money with HesabPay
...
Afghanistan Exports Medical Products to Somalia
...
Afghanistan’s Economy Grew By 2% in 2018: World Bank Report
...
Afghanistan Government Reduces Internet Prices By 37%
Minister of Telecommunication and Information Technology, Mohammad Fahim Hashemi, stated that all internet service providers purchasing internet by the national internet provider Afghan-Telecom will be receiving 1MB of internet for $60, while it was close to $100 in the past.
The Ministry has announced a 37.5% reduction in internet costs across the country.
Ajmal Ayan, head of Afghan Telecom, promised Afghans there will be cheap internet services, and that there will be fiber technology in everybody’s homes in the near future.
There are currently 62 companies providing internet services in different areas across Afghanistan.
Wadsam
Wadsam
Related Articles
Government officials confer on "Afghanistan after 2014"
Afghan government officials gathered on Friday for the ” Afghanistan after 2014 and beyond” meeting. The meeting touched on topics
UNHCR provides carpet-weaving material to Jawzjan’s IDPs
Afghan Department of Refugees provided carpet-weaving equipment to 225 families of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in northern Jawzjan province with
ADB pledges USD 1 billion to support Afghanistan's energy sector
Addressing the international academic seminar on Energy Security of Afghanistan and Region held in Kabul, Asian Development Bank (ADB) Country