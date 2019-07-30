English | دری
Afghanistan Government Reduces Internet Prices By 37%
Minister of Telecommunication and Information Technology, Mohammad Fahim Hashemi, stated that all internet service providers purchasing internet by the national internet provider Afghan-Telecom will be receiving 1MB of internet for $60, while it was close to $100 in the past.

The Ministry has announced a 37.5% reduction in internet costs across the country.

Ajmal Ayan, head of Afghan Telecom, promised Afghans there will be cheap internet services, and that there will be fiber technology in everybody’s homes in the near future.

There are currently 62 companies providing internet services in different areas across Afghanistan.

