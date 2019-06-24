English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

Afghanistan Inaugurates Kabul-Sharjah Air Corridor

in Afghan Business

Afghanistan Inaugurates Kabul-Sharjah Air Corridor
24 Jun, 2019 by
Print this article Font size -16+

Afghanistan inaugurated its latest air corridor, the Kabul-Sharjah air corridor, in a bid to further Afghanistan’s exports.

According to the Afghan Ministry of Industry and Commerce, the first flight carried two tons of fresh apricots to the Sharjah City of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Afghanistan initiated its National Air Corridor Program to help the country get out of the “landlocked trap” situation and get its exports out to the world. In June 2017, the Afghanistan-India air corridor was launched as a pilor project to facilitate trade between the two nations via air freight and open new markets for Afghan goods.

Consequently, the Afghan government expanded its air corridor program to other countries including Turkey, Saudi Arabia, European Union, Kazakhstan, China and the UAE.

According to figures from Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ACCI), Afghanistan has exported over 7000 tons of goods to Europe and Asia through air corridors which has resulted in a 30% increase in the country’s exports.

Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam
Tags assigned to this article:
Afghanistan Air corridorAfghanistan-Sharjah air corridor

Related Articles

Afghan Business 6 years ago Two-fold increase in Afghanistan fruits export

Two-fold increase in Afghanistan fruits export

Exports of Afghan fresh fruits have doubled from last year, said officials of the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock. Afghan

Afghan Business 7 years ago Japan to reconstruct the Kabul International Airport

Japan to reconstruct the Kabul International Airport

Afghan Ministry of Transport and Aviation signed the contract on reconstructing the Kabul International Airport with Japan’s ambassador to Afghanistan.

Afghan Business 6 years ago Afghan players to play for Mumbai Football Club

Afghan players to play for Mumbai Football Club

By Ahmadshah Ghanizada-Two more Afghan football players Hashmatullah Barekzai and Arash Hatefi have been invited by Mumbai Football Club (FC)

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading