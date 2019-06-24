Breaking News
Afghan Traders Sign Deals Worth $75mn in Mumbai Exhibition
...
Afghanistan Inaugurates Kabul-Sharjah Air Corridor
...
Third Private Bank Goes Bankrupt in Afghanistan
...
First Consignment of Afghan Products Arrives in Azerbaijan Through Turkmenistan
...
Pakistan Promises To Reopen Airspace for Afghanistan-India Flights In 3 Days
...
Forex Traders Stage Protest in Kabul
...
Afghanistan Inaugurates Kabul-Sharjah Air Corridor
Afghanistan inaugurated its latest air corridor, the Kabul-Sharjah air corridor, in a bid to further Afghanistan’s exports.
According to the Afghan Ministry of Industry and Commerce, the first flight carried two tons of fresh apricots to the Sharjah City of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Afghanistan initiated its National Air Corridor Program to help the country get out of the “landlocked trap” situation and get its exports out to the world. In June 2017, the Afghanistan-India air corridor was launched as a pilor project to facilitate trade between the two nations via air freight and open new markets for Afghan goods.
Consequently, the Afghan government expanded its air corridor program to other countries including Turkey, Saudi Arabia, European Union, Kazakhstan, China and the UAE.
According to figures from Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ACCI), Afghanistan has exported over 7000 tons of goods to Europe and Asia through air corridors which has resulted in a 30% increase in the country’s exports.
Wadsam
Wadsam
Related Articles
Two-fold increase in Afghanistan fruits export
Exports of Afghan fresh fruits have doubled from last year, said officials of the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock. Afghan
Japan to reconstruct the Kabul International Airport
Afghan Ministry of Transport and Aviation signed the contract on reconstructing the Kabul International Airport with Japan’s ambassador to Afghanistan.
Afghan players to play for Mumbai Football Club
By Ahmadshah Ghanizada-Two more Afghan football players Hashmatullah Barekzai and Arash Hatefi have been invited by Mumbai Football Club (FC)