Afghanistan Inaugurates Kabul-Sharjah Air Corridor

in Afghan Business

Afghanistan inaugurated its latest air corridor, the Kabul-Sharjah air corridor, in a bid to further Afghanistan’s exports.

According to the Afghan Ministry of Industry and Commerce, the first flight carried two tons of fresh apricots to the Sharjah City of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Afghanistan initiated its National Air Corridor Program to help the country get out of the “landlocked trap” situation and get its exports out to the world. In June 2017, the Afghanistan-India air corridor was launched as a pilor project to facilitate trade between the two nations via air freight and open new markets for Afghan goods.

Consequently, the Afghan government expanded its air corridor program to other countries including Turkey, Saudi Arabia, European Union, Kazakhstan, China and the UAE.

According to figures from Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ACCI), Afghanistan has exported over 7000 tons of goods to Europe and Asia through air corridors which has resulted in a 30% increase in the country’s exports.