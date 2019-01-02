English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

Afghanistan, Iran to Finalize Strategic Cooperation Document

in Afghan Business

Afghanistan, Iran to Finalize Strategic Cooperation Document
02 Jan, 2019 by
Print this article Font size -16+

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Sayed Abbas Araqchi is expected to officially visit Kabul in the next two weeks to finalize the Iran-Afghanistan strategic cooperation document.

The two parties will also discuss economic, cultural and political issues.

According to sources from Iran, Araqchi’s visit to Afghanistan will be a vital step toward preparing the Iran-Afghanistan strategic cooperation document that should be signed by the presidents of the two countries.
Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam

Related Articles

Afghan Business 6 years ago President Karzai calls on private institutions to provide standard education to students

President Karzai calls on private institutions to provide standard education to students

President Hamid Karzai urged the private sector education instituted to respond to student needs. He regarded the students as the

Afghan Business 5 years ago Afghan finance minister accuses foreign media propaganda for the declining Afghani

Afghan finance minister accuses foreign media propaganda for the declining Afghani

Speaking at a press conference in Kabul on Sunday, Afghan Finance Minister Hazrat Omar Zakhilwal alleged that the foreign media

Afghan Business 6 years ago Afghan Intellectuals Explore Development Potential in Afghanistan during 2014-24

Afghan Intellectuals Explore Development Potential in Afghanistan during 2014-24

Kabul, Afghanistan, April 04, 2013—Today, more than a hundred Afghan intellectuals gathered at the first Fulbright Alumni Conference to explore

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading