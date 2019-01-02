Breaking News
Afghanistan, Iran to Finalize Strategic Cooperation Document
Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Sayed Abbas Araqchi is expected to officially visit Kabul in the next two weeks to finalize the Iran-Afghanistan strategic cooperation document.
The two parties will also discuss economic, cultural and political issues.
According to sources from Iran, Araqchi’s visit to Afghanistan will be a vital step toward preparing the Iran-Afghanistan strategic cooperation document that should be signed by the presidents of the two countries.
