Afghanistan, Kazakhstan To Strengthen Ties & Reopen Air Corridor

The Minister of Trade and Industry of Afghanistan, during a meeting with the Minister of Trade and Convergence of Kazakhstan, discussed the strengthening of trade relations, the reopening of the air corridor, and the opening of representative offices of Kazakh banks in Afghanistan.

Afghan Minister of Industry and Trade Nooruddin Azizi welcomed the arrival of the Kazakh aid package to Kabul and said that to strengthen business relations and increase bilateral trade, Afghanistan is ready to hold trade meetings and shows with Kazakhstan.

Azizi stressed the need to increase investment, trade flights, and exports and imports between the two countries, and called on Kazakhstan’s Minister of Trade and Convergence to reduce the price of imported flour and wheat.

Kazakh Trade and Convergence Minister Bakhit Sultanov said at the meeting that trade relations between Afghanistan and Kazakhstan had decreased by about 27% in recent months, but his country was interested in resuming them.

According to the Ministry of Trade and Industry, if trade relations between Afghanistan and Kazakhstan improve and resume, the two countries will be able to transport their trade assets to South Asia, China, Russia and the European Union.