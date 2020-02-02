English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

Afghanistan Launches Biometric System for Business Licenses

in Afghan Business

Afghanistan Launches Biometric System for Business Licenses
02 Feb, 2020 by
Print this article Font size -16+

Afghan Ministry of Industries and Commerce announced the launch of biometric system for business licenses under the General Directorate of Central Registration and Intellectual Property.

Acting Commerce Minister Ajmal Ahmady inaugurated the biometric system on Sunday.

“This system was much needed in order to make license processing easy and efficient,” said a statement from the ministry.

According to the statement, the General Directorate of Central Registration and Intellectual Property has made various reforms and was able to distribute 19,000 licenses in 2019, which is 5,000 more than what was distributed in 2018.

The statement further adds that the ministry has implemented necessary reforms in Herat, Kandahar and Balkh provinces.

Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam
Tags assigned to this article:
Afghan businesses

Related Articles

Afghan Business 3 years ago Billions of dollars embezzled in Afghanistan’s construction projects

Billions of dollars embezzled in Afghanistan’s construction projects

A survey by Construction Sector Transparency Initiative Afghanistan (CSTIA) segment of the Integrity Watch Afghanistan (IWA) has revealed that billions

Afghan Business 7 years ago Danish government pledges USD 100mn in aid to Afghanistan

Danish government pledges USD 100mn in aid to Afghanistan

Danish Minister for Development Christian Friis Bach during his visit to Balkh announced his country has pledged USD 100mn in

Afghan Business 4 years ago Afghanistan agrees to purchase 600,000 tons of wheat from Kazakhstan

Afghanistan agrees to purchase 600,000 tons of wheat from Kazakhstan

One of the many contracts signed with Kazakh government during President Ashraf Ghani’s visit to Astana was the purchase of

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading