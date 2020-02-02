Afghanistan Launches Biometric System for Business Licenses

Breaking News
Afghan Ministry of Industries and Commerce announced the launch of biometric system for business licenses under the General Directorate of Central Registration and Intellectual Property.
Acting Commerce Minister Ajmal Ahmady inaugurated the biometric system on Sunday.
“This system was much needed in order to make license processing easy and efficient,” said a statement from the ministry.
According to the statement, the General Directorate of Central Registration and Intellectual Property has made various reforms and was able to distribute 19,000 licenses in 2019, which is 5,000 more than what was distributed in 2018.
The statement further adds that the ministry has implemented necessary reforms in Herat, Kandahar and Balkh provinces.
