Afghanistan, Pakistan Agree On Free Transit of Trucks

in Afghan Business

Pakistan and Afghanistan have agreed to allow free movement of trucks between the two countries effective March 21, 2022.

“We have finally done it! Historical development on regional connectivity front! We wish to share that Pakistan and Afghanistan have allowed free movement of each other’s trucks between the two countries and cross stuffing Temporary Admission Documents (TAD),” Pakistani sources quote advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razaq Daud.

He further said that Afghan transporters can obtain TAD from Pakistan Embassy at Kabul and Consulate in Kandahar, while transporters from Pakistan can obtain TAD from Consulates in Peshawar and Quetta. “This is a historic development and will go a long way in enhancing our connectivity and trade relations with Afghanistan, Central Asia and beyond,” he said on Twitter.

Earlier in February, Pakistan had allowed export settlement of 14 items to Afghanistan in Pakistani Rupee. The items included poultry, meat, cement, pharmaceutical products, textile, fruits, vegetables, salt, rice, surgical instruments, etc. Pakistan had taken the decision in the wake of a drastic decline in exports to Afghanistan.

This comes as exports from Pakistan to Afghanistan have declined from $517.24 million in the first half year of FY21 to $328.25m during July-December of FY22.