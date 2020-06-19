Breaking News
Afghanistan & Pakistan to Open Key Trade Route Starting June 22
New Flood Protection Wall & Irrigation Channel Benefits Almost 20,000 Takhar Citizens
New Interventions In Place To Enable Safe Transit of Cargo Trucks at Afghan-Pak Borders
Germany Commits over AFN 5 Billion to Help Mitigate Social & Economic Aspects of COVID-19
Afghanistan, Uzbekistan Support Development of a Free Economic Zone
Afghanistan To Launch Its First Gemstone Certification Lab
Afghanistan & Pakistan to Open Key Trade Route Starting June 22
Pakistan has agreed to open the Ghulam Khan border in north Waziristan, a key route for cross-border trade with Afghanistan, on June 22.
The border was closed in June 2014 following a major operation against militants in the area by the military.
The Ghulam Khan crossing will become the third major route for bilateral trade between the two neighboring countries. The first two cross-border trade routes are Torkham and Chaman in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Baluchistan provinces of Pakistan.
This is a great news for Afghan exporters as it is the peak time for Afghan exports of fresh fruits and vegetables.
