Afghanistan Produces Over 2500 Tons of Persimmon

Afghanistan has produced over 2500 tons of persimmon this year, according to the Afghan Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock.

Persimmon is mainly grown in eastern provinces of Afghanistan: Nangarhar, Kunar, and Laghman.

According to the ministry officials, persimmon orchards have been established on 600 acres of lands in Nangarhar province.

“Presently, 24 varieties of persimmon are produced in Nangarhar, and every year the cultivation of persimmon increases in the province,” said head of Nangarhar’s agriculture department Enamullah Safi to Voice of America.

While persimmon is not a new fruit in Afghanistan, its planting and gardening methods have become more mechanized than in the past, and more gardeners have started to grow this fruit.